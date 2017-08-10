CRICKET: Ashdown Forest extend lead with victory against Bolney

Have your say

Ashdown Forest (24 points) extended their lead at the top of Division 1 with a four- wicket victory at Bolney (4 points)



In a match reduced due to the weather, Bolney were restricted to 117 for 7 from 39 overs with Kingsley Morris (41) the top scorer and Alistair Smail taking 4 for 51.

The batsmen all chipped in during the reply as Ashdown Forest won with 38 balls to spare.



Bottom of the table Dormansland (30pts) won by 2 wickets against title chasing Preston Nomads 3 (8pts).



The bowlers shared the wickets as Preston Nomads 3 were bowled out for 140.

In the second innings Matt Ruxton (61*) batted through the innings as Dormansland won in the 39th over.



Streat & Westmeston (2pts) and Palmers (12pts) drew their rain reduced match. Nick Buckley (68) and Chris Green (54) led Palmers to 179 for 5. Streat & Westmeston lost wickets regularly but managed to hold on to finish on 138 for 8.



The matches between Cuckfield 3 & Ardingly and Poynings & Edenbridge both succumbed to the weather and were abandoned with the teams receiving 10 points each.



In Division 2, leaders Colemans Hatch (11pts) drew their match at Horsted Keynes (0pts).

In a match that lost 30 overs to the weather, Colemans Hatch reached 179 for 5 with Tim Singer (48*) the top scorer.

During the chase Steve Medhurst took 5 for 40, but Horsted Keynes hung on to finish with 78 for 7.



Cowden (30pts) moved out of the relegation zone with a 7 wicket win against Turners Hill (1pt).

Andy Hancock took 6 for 17 as Turners Hill were bowled out for 83.



Cowden’s opening partnership broke the back of the target as they won in the 22nd over.



Smallfield Manor (30pts) had a 10 wicket victory over Lindfield 3 (0pts). Karshif Naveed (5 for 20) and Chris Harding (4 for 34) combined to dismiss Lindfield 3 for 57, with only one batsman making double figures.



In Smallfield Manor’s chase Ben Francis hit 48 from 27 balls to complete the win in the 8th over.



The match between Burgess Hill 3 (10pts) & Hurstpierpoint (10pts) was abandoned after 32 overs with Hurstpierpoint on 146 for 4 with 50 from Ted Bloomfield.



Preston Nomads 4 & East Grinstead 3 were unable to start their match and both teams received 10 points.



Lingfield 3 (30pts) closed the gap at the top of Division 3 with a 6 wicket win against Dormansland 2 (4pts).

Seb McAlister (4 for 24) was the pick of the bowlers as Dormansland 2 were bowled out for 109. During Lingfield 3’s reply Rory Hanna finished unbeaten on 63 as they completed the chase in the 19th over.



Edenbridge 2 (30pts) beat Streat & Westmeston 2 (5pts) by three wickets.



The bowlers shared the wickets as Streat & Westmeston were bowled out for 109.

Edenbridge 2 lost early wickets with Mark Hartfield taking 5 for 36, but they recovered to complete the win in the 37th over.



Balcombe 2 (30pts) had a 10 run victory against Roffey 3 (4pts). Richard Botting (94) and Owen Dransfield (59*) put on 142 for the 3rd wicket as Balcombe 2 reached 202 for 4.

Sam Collins (53) top scored for Roffey 3 whilst Owen Dransfield took 6 for 53 as they were unable to hang on and lost their last wicket with just 3 balls remaining in the match.



The matches between Staplefield & Copthorne and Brunswick Village & Cuckfield 4 succumbed to the weather and were abandoned with the teams receiving 10 points each.



Division 4 was washed out with two matches abandoned and two cancelled the eight teams receiving 10 points each.



In Division 5 only one match was completed. Forest Row 3 (30pts) had a seven-wicket victory against division leaders Ansty 4 (1pt).



Daniel Grimstead (6 for 44) and Sean Mason (4 for 6, and 10 maidens) combined to dismiss Ansty 4 for 68.



Forest Row 3 chased their target in the 12th over.



The match between Ardingly 2 (10pts) and Bolney 2 (10pts) was abandoned with Ardingly 2 on 102 for 6, with all the wickets taken by Liam Richman for 22 runs.



Burgess Hill 4 (-15) could not raise a side for their match at Roffey 4 (30pts).