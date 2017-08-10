CRICKET: Lindfield’s Pedley in-form

Sussex League Division 5 East Crowhurst Park CC 1st XI 84 all out Lindfield CC 2nd XI 179 for 8

Pedley played the lead, as Lindfield IIs caused an upset at Crowhurst Park.

With weather decimating fixtures throughout Sussex, Lindfield’s second string dodged the thunderstorms to win a remarkable game against a strong Crowhurst Park first XI.

With stand-in captain Josh Hinde winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors started strongly with the dependable Scott Clark (37) providing a solid base.

Hinde joined him at the loss of the first wicket, and set about setting a competitive total.

His 45 anchored the innings as wickets fell at the other end, and when Luke Sowton was dismissed by Liam McLean (2-24), Lindfield found themselves 101 for 6. Enter the fray, Scott Pedley who smashed the home side’s bowling attack to all parts.

Bring up his 50 in just 32 balls, the talented guitarist called the tune, and got Lindfield to a defendable 179 on a seaming track.

In the second innings, Pedley came on for an encore in taking the new ball, and scything through the Crowhurst top order.

His 4-32 caused panic in the hosts’ changing room, as they struggled to 25 for 4. In support, captain Hinde got the ball to hoop around corners and chipped in with 3 for 20 as the score limped to 52 for 8.

Leg spinner Luke Sowton finished the innings off with the last two scalps, as Lindfield toasted just their second win of the season.

Man of the match Pedley commented: “We’ve toiled against first team opposition all summer, but today everything seemed to come together. We probably had the best of the conditions, but the first innings score definitely put pressure on Crowhurst.”