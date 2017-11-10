A24 UPDATE: Two seriously injured after police pursue suspected burglars

Two members of the public were seriously injured after a car being pursued by police crashed on the A24 Horsham bypass, Sussex Police has said.

Police said the vehicle was believed to be connected to a burglary at a home in Goring.

Officers are still hunting for the driver who fled from the vehicle following the crash.

Police said that at about 2pm a car believed to be connected to the burglary was spotted on the A24 before stopping at the services at Buck Barn.

Officers said it left the services in convoy with another vehicle. Both failed to stop and were pursued by police along the A24.

One vehicle crashed into a hedge near the services and the driver ran from the vehicle. He was arrested nearby.

The other vehicle crashed with another vehicle on the A24 between the Broadbridge Heath and the Robin Hood roundabout seriously injuring two members of the public.

Police said the driver fled from the car and is still being traced.

Firefighters, paramedics and the Air Ambulance also attended the incident.

The A24 is currently closed northbound between the Buck Barn crossroads and the Robin Hood roundabout at the B2237.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 999 in an emergency, online or 101 quoting serial 684 of 10/11.