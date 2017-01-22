Air ambulance called to Haywards Heath assault

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Haywards Heath.

The incident happened on Friday, January 20, after 1pm and an air ambulance attended along with police.

According to the log from Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance, the man was assaulted and was taken by road ambulance to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with head and leg injuries.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.