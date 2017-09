Police spent ten hours at a fracking protest in Pease Pottage.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the service station in the early hours of the morning after reports an anti-fracking protestor climbed onto a vehicle.

Fracking protest at Pease Pottage

Banners stating ‘We say no’ and ‘Frack free zone’ were put up on the vehicle.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.