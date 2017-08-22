Appeal after robbery in Haywards Heath

A man was robbed at knifepoint in Haywards Heath on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the victim, a man in his late teens, was walking along the road in the area of Barn Cottage Lane when he was approached, sometime between 9.15-9.45pm.

He was threatened with a knife before having his belongings stolen, police said.

A police spokesman said: “There are believed to be two suspects. The first is described as a white boy, aged 17-18, 5ft 10” to 5ft 11” and of skinny build. He was wearing a dark blue hooded top and was scarred with acne.

“The second suspect is described as a black boy, aged 17-18, 5ft 8” and of stocky build. He was wearing a black cap and a red hooded top.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1518 of 16/08.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

