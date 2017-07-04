Appeal after three run from Horsham crash

Police are appealing for information after three people ‘ran’ from the scene of a crash in Horsham.

A police helicopter and the force’s search dogs scoured the Tower Hill area on Friday afternoon (June 30) after two cars collided near the Boars Head pub.

Officers were called just before midday and said the trio ran from one of the vehicles.

A woman, in the other vehicle, suffered a neck injury and was treated at the scene.

Following a search throughout the afternoon the three managed to evade the police.

Officers said enquiries were continuing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 537 of 30/06.

The road was closed for several hours near the junction with Salisbury Road.

