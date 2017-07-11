Armed police called to Horsham home

Armed officers and the police helicopter were called to Horsham after a man was seen inside a home with a gun.

Police surrounded an address in Arunside, near Arunside School and St John’s Primary School, just before 1pm on Friday (July 7).

Officers said a man was inside the home with a gun. It was believed he was suffering with mental health issues.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The man co-operated with police and left the property peacefully and without incident at 1.40pm.

“An air pistol was recovered from the scene. The man was left in the care of health professionals.”

