Attempted break-in at railway station

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted break-in at Hassocks railways station.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they were called to reports of the attempted break-in at 2.39am yesterday (January 8).

A spokesman for BTP said: “Three men attempted to steal the cash machine in the railway station after smashing windows to gain access.

“The men were unsuccessful before they fled the scene in a car.

“Anyone who may have seen something should call 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting serial number 46 08/01.”

