‘Calculating and clever’ woman sentenced for £30,000 fraud

A ‘calculating and clever’ woman who attempted to defraud nearly £30,000 in income tax has been given a suspended jail term.

Daniela Gyorgy, 42, of Haywards Heath submitted false online Self Assessment returns and made fraudulent amendments to them, according to HMRC.

She was convicted at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 20, despite claiming she thought she was applying for a loan.

A spokesperson for HMRC said that between February 2014 and October 2015 that Gyorgy, a healthcare assistant, submitted three false Self Assessment returns online, and then made 19 fraudulent amendments, to illegally claim tax refunds.

She receieved £24,904 of illicit tax refunds with a further £4,990 payment withheld by HMRC as investigations took place, the spokesperson added.

The District Judge described Gyorgy as ‘calculating and clever’, dismissing the defence that she believed she was applying for a loan as ‘wholly implausible’, according to HMRC.

She was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years and must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Anthony Swarbrick, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:

“Gyorgy stole from public services and would have continued her fraud had HMRC not stopped her through our taskforce investigations.

“Our message is clear – if you steal from the public purse, we will investigate. Anyone with information about tax fraud can contact our hotline on 0800 59 5000.”

