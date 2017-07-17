Clumsy armed teen botches petrol station robbery

A clumsy teenager armed with a knife botched a robbery attempt at a petrol station yesterday.

Sussex Police said that shortly before 9pm on Sunday, July 16, police received a report of a man with a knife who had entered the Esso garage in Pulborough Road, Storrington.

Police said the man, wearing a balaclava, tripped and fell while in the store, causing him to drop the knife.

The weapon was moved to safety, and he was detained by members of staff until police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

A 19-year-old man from Storrington, arrested on suspicion of robbery, remains in police custody at this stage.