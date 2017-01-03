Concern for missing man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Goddards Green.

Glyn Jones, 37, was last seen on Monday (January 2) at 10.30am when he left his home address heading towards The Martlets Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill, police said.

He is described as white, 6ft of thin build, with short dark brown scruffy hair, blue eyes and stubble, police confirmed.

Police said he was last seen wearing a brown jumper, blue fleece, grey trousers and black-and-white trainers.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said it is believed Glyn may still be in the Burgess Hill area or may have travelled back to Weymouth, Dorset, where he is originally from.

Missing persons co-ordinator PC Lucie Collier said: “We’re concerned about Glyn’s welfare as he has not returned home, which is out of character and he has not been in touch.”

Anyone with information about Glyn or his current whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1116 of 02/01.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.