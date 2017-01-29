COUNTY NEWS: Arrest after pupils shot with air weapon at Sussex school

A teenager has been arrested after three pupils were shot at a Sussex school, police have said.

Officers were called to Regis School, in Westloats Lane, Bognor, at about 1.30pm on Friday (January 27).

Police said staff reported three students had been shot with an air weapon. They suffered minor injuries.

Officers said an 18-year-old man has been arrested and a BB gun was recovered.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the local community.”

