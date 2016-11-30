COUNTY NEWS: Father and son guilty of scamming vulnerable residents

Father and son ‘rogue traders’ have been found guilty of scamming elderly West Sussex residents.

Two elderly victims were overcharged a substantial amount for poor and inept work carried out by the pair, according to a West Sussex County Council spokesperson.

William Green, 48, of Sompting, and Terry Green, 20, of no fixed abode, were found guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court following a West Sussex Trading Standards investigation.

One victim paid £7,500 for roofing work in 2015 that was worth between £250 and £300, the council said.

The other victim, 95, paid £3,600 in 2015 for driveway work worth £600, according to Trading Standards.

The victims were commended by Magistrates for helping with the investigation and at the hearing.

William Green was found guilty of three charges in total, with Terry Green found guilty of seven charges.

Trading Standards began investigations into the pair in June 2015 after consumer complaints.

David Barling, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “These rogue traders have behaved despicably in exploiting elderly, innocent consumers.

“This ruling sends out a strong message to any unscrupulous traders that we will find out and we will take action.”

Richard Sargeant, West Sussex Trading Standards team manager, said: “We work hard to protect consumers from deceitful traders.

“Both William and Terry Green frightened their victims by dishonestly claiming their properties were in a dangerous state and needed urgent work.

“To help ensure your peace of mind use a Trading Standards approved trader, as found in our Buy With Confidence directory.”

Both men were released on bail while they wait to be sentenced on December 22.

A proceeds of crime financial investigation is under way, the council confirmed.

