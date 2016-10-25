COUNTY NEWS: Man jailed after shooting

A 71-year-old man has been jailed for eight years and three months after another man was shot in the leg last October, according to police.

Police said officers were called to an address in Fairmead Close, Fittleworth at around 6.40pm on Saturday, 31 October 2015 to a report of an argument between the two men.

A 61-year-old local man was treated by paramedics at the scene for a gunshot wound to the leg and taken to hospital, before being discharged a few weeks later, police added.

Brian Acott, 71, retired, of Fairmead Close, Fittleworth was arrested and subsequently charged with wounding with intent, possessing a firearm when prohibited for life and possessing a prohibited weapon, a police spokesperson said.

Acott pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon and Section 20 assault and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Chichester Crown Court on October 21, the spokesperson added.

Speaking afterwards Detective Constable Ceri Spratt said: “This was an unusually violent incident to happen in a quiet, rural community.

“I am pleased with the sentence imposed and hope that it will in some way help the victim following what was undoubtedly an incredibly traumatic experience.”

