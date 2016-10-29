COUNTY NEWS: Prisoners involved in ‘incident’ at Sussex prison

A small number of prisoners were involved in an ‘incident’ at a prison in Sussex this evening (Saturday, October 29).

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Specially trained prison staff have resolved an incident involving a small number of prisoners on one wing at HMP Lewes.

“We are absolutely clear that prisoners who behave in this way will be punished and could spend significantly longer behind bars.”

People on Twitter claimed C-wing has been damaged and control was ‘lost’ but the spokesman said it was not a riot.

