COUNTY NEWS: Suspected illegal immigrants discovered in the back of lorry

Four suspected illegal immigrants and a small child were discovered in the back of a lorry yesterday (October 8), according to Sussex Police.

Police have said at 2.42pm a lorry arrived at an address in Pagham Road, Pagham to make a delivery, where four adults and a three-year-old child were discovered in the back.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said that one male with the child was detained by police and the other three immigrants ran off across an open field.

Another male was then detained at Nye Timber Lane, police said.

An ambulance was called to take the first male and the child to hospital following concerns over refrigeration gases in the lorry.

Immigration UK was notified of the incident by police, and the two adults and child were taken to immigration.

