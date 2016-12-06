COUNTY NEWS: Teacher shocked after beloved pet is found beheaded

A woman is distraught after her beloved cat Oscar was found decapitated.

Piano teacher Kathleen Shuster, 35, was devastated after her 18-month-old tabby cat was discovered dead in a driveway near her home.

“I can’t believe that somewhere there are people who would actually do that,” she said.

“I’m finding it quite hard to keep going at the moment,” she added.

Oscar did not return to her house in Wellington Gate, East Grinstead last Monday, November 28, but since he had stayed out before she was not immediately alarmed.

However, when he was not seen the following day she began to worry.

It was not until Wednesday lunchtime that the full horror was discovered. Her mother, who had gone out to look for Oscar, was told by a postman there was a cat’s body not far away in Holtye Road.

“They only found the body but no head,” said Miss Shuster, who fortunately did not see the awful sight.

At first she hought Oscar was killed in a collision with a car, but a vet later confirmed he had been deliberately beheaded.

She says this made the experience ‘ten times worse’.

“I could come to terms with it if it was a car accident but to go out and kill a young cat, someone has got no value for life.

“You just cannot come to terms with that.”

That someone might have taken advantage of Oscar’s relaxed attitude to stangers makes it much worse, she said.

“That just makes it even worse.”

She has reported the attack to police but says they are not investigating the death.

“Why wouldn’t you investigate that?

“I would think that is quite dangerous really.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed a decapitated cat had been found and said: “It is not clear how the cat’s injuries, which included the loss of its tail, were caused.

“There are currently no further lines of enquiry,” they added, but urged anyone with information to call 101.

Miss Shuster has started a Facebook campaign to look for witnesses and raise awareness.

