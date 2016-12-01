COUNTY NEWS: Two charged with drugs offences following ‘dark web’ investigation

Two men Sussex men have been charged with conspiracy to supply drugs over the internet following an investigation on the ‘dark web’.

Four men, two of whom are from Sussex, have been charged following a South East Regional Organised Crime (SEROCU) investigation into the supply of class A and B drugs over the internet, according to police.

The investigation was also looking into money laundering offences via the internet’s ‘dark web’ market.

Myles Cirjanic-Edwards, 25, of The Boulevard, Crawley, and Ahmet Ciftdal, 26, of Barton Crescent, East Grinstead were charged yesterday with a string of drug offences, police have confirmed.

Cirjanic-Edwards was faces six counts:

• One count of conspiracy to be concerned in the making of an offer to supply a controlled drug, class A, (cocaine and or heroin and or MDMA) between July 31, 2014 and February 1, 2016;

• One count of conspiracy to be concerned in the making of an offer to supply a controlled drug (class B, ketamine) between July 31, 2014 and February 1, 2016;

• One count of conspiracy to supply class A (cocaine) between January 31, 2016 and March 10, 2016;

• One count of conspiracy to supply class B (ketamine) between January 31, 2016 and March 10, 2016;

• One count of possession of class A (MDMA) on March 9, 2016;

• One count of converting criminal property contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, between the January 1, 2014 and March 10, 2016.

Ciftdal is charged with nine offences:

• One count of conspiracy to be concerned in the making of an offer to supply a controlled drug, class A (cocaine and or heroin and/or MDMA) between July 31, 2014 and February 1, 2016;

• One count of conspiracy to be concerned in the making of an offer to supply a controlled drug, class B (ketamine) between July 31, 2014 and February 1, 2016;

• One count of conspiracy to supply class A (cocaine) between January 31, 2016 and March 10, 2016;

• One count of conspiracy to supply class B (ketamine) between January 31, 2016 and March 10, 2016;

• One count of possession of class A (MDMA) March 9, 2016;

• One count of possession of class A (cocaine) March 9, 2016;

• One count of possession of class B (ketamine) March 9, 2016;

• One count of possession of class B (cannabis) March 9, 2016;

• One count of converting criminal property contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, between the January 1, 2014 and March 10, 2016.

Two men from Birmingham were also charged.

All four men were released on bail to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 29.

