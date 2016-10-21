Couple defrauded of £60,000 after Horsham burglary

A couple have been defrauded of £60,000 after bank cards were stolen from their home in Mannings Heath, Horsham, according to police.

Detectives have now issued CCTV images of five suspects they want to identify after a police investigation found that money was withdrawn from ATMs in Sussex, Surrey and London.

Police have released CCTV images of the suspects.

Police said the couple noticed the large sum was missing from their bank account four days after they reported an attempted burglary at their home in Brighton Road.

A window had been smashed in their rear patio door in the incident on April 14, police added.

DC Emma Dumbrell said: “Enquiries revealed that the couple had their post intercepted when new bank cards had been sent to their home.

“Our investigations found that between 15 and 18 April the stolen bank cards had been used at ATMs in Horsham, Crawley, Epsom, Sutton, Lewisham and Southend.

“We hope the CCTV showing five suspects – one white and four black men – will prompt someone to come forward.”

The white man pictured was dressed smartly and described as slim, around 5ft 10” tall, 50-60 years old, with a gaunt face, protruding ears, short thick grey hair and wearing an oversized black knee length jacket.

The other men in the CCTV images are black. The first was stocky, of average height, in his 30s, wearing a distinctive jacket with a logo, casual clothing with a beanie hat and dark sunglasses.

The second was taller than average at around 6ft 2”, average to stocky build, with very short or shaven black hair and smartly dressed.

The third was also round 6ft 2”, stocky to medium build, with very short or shaven black hair and smartly dressed and the fourth about 5ft 10”, stockier and chubbier and wearing casual clothing.

DC Dumbrell continued: “If you recognise any of the men please contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Sussex reference 1081 of 20/04.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”

