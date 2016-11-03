Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Luke Drea, 22, of Jeremys Lane, Bolney, was banned from driving for three years, given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving at Hickstead with illegal levels of cocaine, and of a cocaine metabolite, in his blood.

Damian Cowley, 22, of Janes Lane, Burgess Hill, was fined £200, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Bolney.

Dawn Evans, 59, of Charlesworth Park, Haywards Heath, was fined £40, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding at West Ashling.

Fatou Kujabi, 30, of Wellswood, Haywards Heath, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points. She had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

William Mitchell, 28, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was fined £1,100, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and driving without an MoT certificate, in London Road, Burgess Hill.

Theresa Shirley, 42, of Maple Drive, Burgess Hill, was fined £47, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had been convicted of driving without an MoT certificate in Cedar Close, Burgess Hill.

Richard Hills, 35, of Petlands Gardens, Haywards Heath, was fined £320, with £170 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding in Northlands Avenue, Haywards Heath.

Anthony D’Cruze, 32, of Highbank, Haywards Heath, was fined £710, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of driving with an unrestrained baby in the front seat passenger’s lap, and driving without a licence, on the M23 at Crawley.

Claire Lore, 54, of Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead, was fined £115, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Devlin Hopkins, 51, of Newlands, Balcombe, was given an 18 month conditional discharge, with £150 compensation, a £20 victim services surcharge, and £620 costs. He had been found guilty of common assault.

Lauren Zajac, 23, of Windmill Avenue, Hassocks, was fined £80, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. She was given an absolute discharge for a driving without insurance. Court records say she had been misled into thinking she was insured.

-

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.