Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Horsham and Crawley.

Paul Ross, 49, of Farm Close, East Grinstead, was given a 30 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with 60 hours of unpaid work, a £140 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing cigarettes from Waitrose in East Grinstead, selling stolen goods, and possessing a Class B drug (cannabis).

Michelle Osborne, 47, of Kings Road, Addlestone, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted in her absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Bolney.

Orlando Abreu, 44, of Stonecroft Close, Hove, was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to secretly recording a person doing a private act at Handcross Service Station, and to possessing a Class A drug (cocaine).

Richard Hills, 35, of Petlands Gardens, Haywards Heath, was fined £320, with £170 costs, a £30 victim services surcharge, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding in Haywards Heath.

Anthony D’Cruze, 32, of Highbank, Haywards Heath, was fined £710, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of driving with a front seat passenger who had an unrestrained baby in their lap, and of driving without a licence, at Crawley.

Claire Lore, 54, of St Hill Road, East Grinstead, was fined £115, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Devlin Hopkins, 51, of Newlands, Balcombe, was given an 18 month conditional discharge, with £150 compensation, a £20 victim services surcharge, and £620 costs. He had been found guilty of common assault in Balcombe.

Lauren Zajac, 23, of Windmill Avenue, Hassocks, was fined £80, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding at Hurstpierpoint. She also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, but was given an absolute discharge. Court records say magistrates accepted that she had been misled into thinking that she was insured.

