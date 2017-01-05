Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Sheila Meaden, 41, of Glebe Road, Cuckfield, was banned from driving for a year, with a £110 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without an MoT certificate, and drink driving, in Haywards Heath.

Richard West, 26, of Fairlea Close, Burgess Hill, was given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window in Burgess Hill.

Rolando Benitez, 54, of Vale Road, Haywards Heath, was given a 26 week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 200 hours of unpaid work, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to sexual assault by touching in Haywards Heath. A sexual harm prevention order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, and restricting his contact with under 18s.

Jennifer Carroll, 28, of Church Lane, Upper Beeding, was fined £216, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding at Bolney.

Minai Derodra, 25, of Shackleton Road, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been found guilty of speeding at Bolney.

Shane Nye, 24, of Birches Road, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been found guilty of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Bolney.

Joel Pople, 23, of Charlwood Gardens, Burgess Hill, was fined £109, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding.

Christopher Thomas, 34, of New Heritage Way, North Chailey, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been found guilty of driving without insurance in Burgess Hill.

Alfred Smith, 50, of Denham Road, Burgess Hill, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £160 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £180 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in West Park Crescent, Burgess Hill.

Emily Wilson, 24, of Friars Oak Road, Hassocks, was fined £425, with a £32 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, and to driving without due care and attention, in Lewes Road, Lindfield.

