Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Michelle Cashin, 29, of Wilmington Way, Haywards Heath, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to using a public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety, and to failing to answer bail.

Paul Martin, 47, of Portland Road, Burgess Hill, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £750 fine, a £75 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving at Hassocks.

Michael Cusack, 75, of Broadbridge Lane, Smallfield, was fined £293, with a £29 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Mark Gilmore, 51, of Comptons Lane, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at Bolney.

Scott Woolley, 34, of Lynton Park Avenue, East Grinstead, was fined £146, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Russell Lintott, 24, of Mill Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £50 costs. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in South Road, Haywards Heath.

Roy Willis, 42, of Upper St Johns Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £200, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order by going to an address in Burgess Hill, and to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis), and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Nyle Hockham, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks, with £375 compensation, an £80 victim services surcharge, and £625 costs. He had been found guilty of four counts of common assault in Haywards Heath.

Jordan Tingley, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks, with £375 compensation, an £80 victim services surcharge, and £625 costs. He had been found guilty of four counts of common assault in Haywards Heath.

Edward Barker, 24, of College Road, Ardingly, was banned from driving for two years, with a £540 fine, a £54 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving at Lindfield.

