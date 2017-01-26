Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Jordan Fairall, 21, of Southway, Burgess Hill, was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Mill Road, Burgess Hill.

Christina Farr, 43, of Maple Drive, Burgess Hill, was given a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with a three month curfew, a three year driving ban, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £170 costs. She had pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath alcohol specimen in Haywards Heath, and to drink driving in Burgess Hill.

Louise Bowkett, 36, of Pierpoint Close, Hurstpierpoint, was fined £710, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted in her absence of driving without a licence, and of driving without insurance.

Roy Willis, 42, of Upper St Johns Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £160, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis), and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Joseph Smith, 20, of no fixed address, was given an absolute discharge. He had pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, in Haywards Heath.

Robert O’Donnell, 29, of Dukes Barn Mews, Lindfield, was banned from driving for 16 months, with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of driving with illegal levels of a controlled drug (cocaine, and a cocaine metabolite) in his blood.

Nathan Chester, 28, of Franklands Village, Haywards Heath, was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a controlled drug (cocaine) in his blood, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, all in Burgess Hill.

Shane Steer, 27, of Victoria Road, Mayfield, was given a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with 120 hours of unpaid work, a 20 month driving ban, a £120 fine, £85 costs, and a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance, all in Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield, and to aggravated vehicle taking, and possessing a Class B drug (cannabis).

