Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Daniel Hart, 20, address given in court as Lewes Prison, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in West Park Crescent, Burgess Hill.

Louis Raven, 22, of Graham Crescent, Mile Oak, was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £150 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Warninglid. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim , or going to an address in Warninglid.

Caroline Newman, 48, of Morton Road, East Grinstead, was banned from driving for two years and four months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brooklands Way, East Grinstead.

Dicklus Byaruhanga, 33, of Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, a £60 victim services surcharge, and £250 costs. He had been found guilty of possessing store cards with cloned details, and fraud by using cloned bank card details in Sainsbury’s in Haywards Heath.

Ryan Skingle, 27, of Belmont Close, Hassocks, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding.

Grant Hearn, 43, of Fairlawn Drive, East Grinstead, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £350 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding.

William Mitchell, 21, of Warninglid Lane, Warninglid, was banned from driving for 19 months, with a £346 fine, a £34 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Horsham Road, Pease Pottage.

Dorton Group, in Station Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. The company had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Kevin Hooper, 65, of The Pines, Haywards Heath, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to comply with a red traffic light.

