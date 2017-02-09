Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Dorton Group, in Station Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. The company had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Kevin Hooper, 65, of The Pines, Haywards Heath, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to comply with a red traffic light.

Thomas Hunter, 31, of Bolney Road, Ansty, was fined £322, with a £32 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at West Grinstead.

Robert Small, 79, of Oakwood Road, Haywards Heath, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £250 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in Paddockhall Road, Haywards Heath.

Daniel Edwards, 29, of The Spinney, Hassocks, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £110 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in The Spinney, Hassocks.

Aaron Burton, 29, of Redside, Furnace Green, was banned from driving for six months, with a £533 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without an MoT certificate, and driving without a licence, all in Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill.

Nicholas Anicet, 33, of Mill Road, Burgess Hill, was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a non-molestation order by approaching and contacting a woman in Burgess Hill.

Raheem Khan, 39, of Lowe Close, Broadfield, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge. She had pleaded guilty to theft of food from Poundstretcher in East Grinstead.

Suzette Day-Sawyer, 51, of Birchwood Close, Horley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted of speeding on the A22 at East Grinstead.

Stephen East, 59, of Kingscote Hill, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

