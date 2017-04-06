Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Rory Bickley, 21, of Courtlands, Haywards Heath, was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £600 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, and to driving with illegal levels of MDMA, cocaine, and a cocaine metabolite, in his blood, on the A272 Scaynes Hill.

Roy Williams, 57, of Rixons Close, Horsted Keynes, was given a two year conditional discharge, with a £300 fine, £200 compensation, £200 costs, a £30 victim services surcharge, and had seven penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable consideration for other road users in Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid, affray, and causing criminal damage to a Range Rover, in London Road, Cuckfield.

Luke Ross, 25, of Woodwards Close, Broadfield, was fined £600, with a £60 victim services surcharge, and £600 costs. He had been found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order by making a phonecall to a woman in Haywards Heath, and possessing a Class B drug (0.5g of cannabis), and pleaded guilty to failing to answer bail.

John Ward, 27, of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, was jailed for 16 weeks, with a 20 month driving ban, and a £115 victim services surcharge. He had been found guilty of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, in Denham Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to theft of items worth £550 from a car in West Street, Burgess Hill, theft of drinks and dog food worth £10.57 from a Post Office in Burgess Hill, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and driving without due care and attention in Temple Grove, Burgess Hill.

Debbie Cave, 27, of Maple Drive, Burgess Hill, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding at Brighton.

Paul Clifford, 47, of Crescent Road, Burgess Hill, was fined £256, a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Christopher King, 55, of Temple Grove, Burgess Hill, was fined £83, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Worthing.

Ross Belton, 27, of Horsham Road, Pease Pottage, was fined £93, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

