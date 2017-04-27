Court results - Mid Sussex

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Pamela Butterworth, 49, of no fixed address, was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed object (a Stanley knife) at Homebase in East Grinstead.

David Altendorff, 32, of Middle Village, Haywards Heath, was fined £153, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A2270 at Eastbourne.

Gerald Dunster, 78, of Newlands Close, Hassocks, was fined £176, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Ditchling Road, Brighton.

Jacqueline Rendell, 57, of East Street, Horsham, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill.

Jackson Shallcross-Platt, 19, of Wood Ride, Haywards Heath, was fined £76, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Falmer Road, Woodingdean.

Naylia Mogal, 37, of Clayton Hill, Crawley, was fined £270, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Frazer McEwen, 52, of Glebe Road, Cuckfield, was fined £880, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of driving without insurance, and driving without due care and attention, in Summerhill Road, Haywards Heath.

Derodra Minai, 26, of Shackleton Road, Crawley, was fined £65, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Broxmead Lane, Bolney.

Louis McFadyen, 24, of The Hawthorns, Burgess Hill, was jailed for 16 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to common assault, and to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Southgate, Crawley.

