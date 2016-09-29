Cyclist injured in Manor Royal crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital ‘as a priority’ following a crash at Manor Royal.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a bicycle and a Ford Mondeo car at about 1pm this afternoon.

An ambulance and a paramedic car were sent to Fleming Way to treat a 20-year-old man who was riding the bicycle.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said he suffered a back injury and was taken as a priority to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, the spokesman added.

