‘Devastating’ burglary at Fishers Farm interrupted by ‘hero’ staff member

A staff member who scared off burglars at Fishers Adventure Farm Park in a midnight break-in has been described as a ‘hero’.

Gerald Dewey, who was on night security duty on Tuesday night, fell on the ice in pursuit of the thieves, smashing two teeth and splitting his lip.

The culprits had cut through the chain on the gate and made off with a 12-foot trailer worth £3000, but it could have been a lot worse, director Kate Rollings explained.

“He went after them and luckily scared them off, because they could’ve taken everything, so he’s a bit of a hero to us, she said.

“Without him, they could’ve taken all our machinery down there as well as all the trailers, all our stuff that we don’t lock up is down there, the stuff that is regularly used.”

She added that Mr Dewey was ‘very much part of the family’ and staff visited him in hospital while he had ten stitches to his chin and lip.

Security had already been tightened at a shed holding other equipment following a large burglary last January, when £40,000 worth of farm vehicles and machinery were taken.

Owner of Fishers, Tim Rollings, said: “After the last break in we introduced serious security measures and it is devastating to be targeted again.

“The burglars accessed the farm from the B2133 this time.

“We are already in discussion with our security firm on improved measures.

“It seems that expensive chains and padlocks are no longer effective”.

No animals were harmed in the break-in, the park confirmed.

The Ifor Williams trailer was stolen sometime between 11.50pm on Tuesday and 12.10am on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 684 of 04/01.

