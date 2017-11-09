Drugs seized as police shut down illegal party

A large amount of drugs were seized as police broke up an illegal party over the weekend.

While residents were having fun at the fireworks in Cranliegh on Saturday (November 4), police shut down an illegal gathering in a warehouse on a disused industrial estate in the town.

Sound system seized at Cranliegh illegal party

PC Will Davies along with PCSOs Daniel Keen, Felicity Lock and John Francis attended and found around twenty people in the building with the potential more were due to arrive later.

Police said the officers stopped the party and also seized a large quantity of drugs and other drug paraphernalia. More officers arrived (PC Barry Baldwin, PCSO’s Dan Burrell and Trevor Ward) and a sound system including three amplifiers, some strobe lighting, a Samsung tablet and other pieces of equipment were also seized.

Police said no arrests were made but details were taken and those present were given “strong words of advice about their behaviour”.

PC Will Davies said: “Thanks to the prompt way in which we responded to the intelligence we were not only able to prevent this gathering becoming a real issue for local residents but we also took a large quantity of drugs off the street.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in our community and I hope it sends out a warning to others that we will act quickly on intelligence and take appropriate action.”