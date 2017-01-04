E-fit of attempted burglary suspect released after Billingshurst incident

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Billingshurst.

At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, December 6, two men were seen trying to force open a patio door around the back of a house in Lordings Road, according to police.

They both ran off as soon as they were disturbed, a police spokesperson added.

Police said one of the suspects is described as Oriental, between 20 to 30 years of age and wearing dark gloves, a hoodie and a scarf with a black and white tartan design underneath.

It comes as officers continue to investigate a series of burglaries in the Horsham and Mid Sussex districts.

Police said many of the homes have been accessed from the back with windows and doors being broken. Cash and jewellery have mainly been targeted with some electrical items and cars also taken.

Inspector Clare McKnight of the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “An investigation is underway and we are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are keen for people to let us know if they have been subject to personal cold callers, as this may be a ruse to determine if you are in or not.

“It’s really important that you contact us at the time of such a visit or as soon as possible afterwards.

“If you’re able, please make a note of any vehicles, registration numbers and a description of people seen acting suspiciously.

“Becoming a victim of burglary is very distressing, so we are keen to disrupt this activity and prevent further people becoming a victim”.

You can report any information via email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Rocklane.

Witnesses can also report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

