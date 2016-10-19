Eleven arrests after “drug paraphernalia” found in flat

A Horsham teenage and a Loxwood man were among eleven people arrested after “drug paraphernalia” was discovered in a Crawley flat, police said.

Officers were called to a block of flats in Peglar Court at 3.30pm on Sunday (October 16), following reports a group of men kicked open a communal door and went inside a flat.

Police said there was concern for the occupants as officers were prevented from entering the property. They were let in after a few minutes, officers added.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Drug paraphernalia and drugs were found inside.

“A 23-year-old man from Loxwood, Billingshurst, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and trespass (adverse occupation of premises). He was bailed to 11 December.”

“A 21-year-old man from Sutton, Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal, concerned in supply of a Class A drug (other) and trespass (adverse occupation of premises). He was bailed to 8 December.

“A 23-year-old man from Pimlico, London, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and trespass (adverse occupation of premises). He was bailed to 11 December.

“A 25-year-old man from Sevenoaks, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and trespass (adverse occupation of premises). He was bailed to 8 December.

“An 18-year-old man from Charlton, London, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis), possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and trespass (adverse occupation of premises). He was bailed to 2 December.

“A 17-year-old girl from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis). She was later released without charge.

“A 23-year-old man from Enfield, a 19-year-old man from Horsham, an 18-year-old man from Sidmouth and a 20-year-old man from Crawley were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and trespass (adverse occupation of premises). All were released without charge.

“A 23-year-old man from Sutton was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal, possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and trespass (adverse occupation of premises). He was released without charge.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.