Ex-priest to stand trial for historic child sex offences

A former Church of England priest accused of historic sex offences against a young girl in Warnham will stand trial.

Brian Spence, 78, also known as Macduff, a former Church of England priest, of Sutton Road, Shrewsbury, is alleged to have committed four offences of indecent assault on a girl aged under 12 more than 30 years ago.

He pleaded not guilty to all offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (October 11) for a preliminary trial preparation hearing.

The trial has been set for May 21, 2018.