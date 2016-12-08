Family robbed at knifepoint in own home

A knifeman forced a couple to kneel before robbing them in their own home.

Police said thieves had already broken into the home in West Chiltington Road, Pulborough, when one of the owners returned at about 8pm on Tuesday (December 6).

As the 55-year-old entered his dining room he was confronted by a man holding a knife. Police said the suspect’s face was partially covered with a scarf.

Officers said he forced the victim into the bedroom where he made him kneel on the floor and tell him where anything valuable was kept.

During this time his wife had also returned and was also threatened. She managed to get away and raise the alarm, officers added.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “Neither of the occupants were hurt but extremely shaken by what happened. Jewellery, two watches, a purse and some cash were taken.

“It is unclear at this stage whether there were two men in the house or one.

“We believe it may be linked to other burglaries in Billingshurst and Pulborough on Tuesday afternoon. This is a rural location and it is likely the suspect had access to a nearby vehicle. We have a number of enquiries that we are completing and extra police units in the area.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area between 12.30pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday. We are also interested to hear from anyone who might have been driving along West Chiltington Road using a dash camera between 7pm and 9pm and might have captured something which could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting Operation Rocklane.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

