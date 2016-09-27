Fans and players at risk after defibrillator theft

Players and fans alike have been left at risk after vital medical equipment was stolen from a football club.

Police were called after a break-in was discovered at St Francis Rangers Football Club in Colwell Road, Haywards Heath.

According to Sussex Police, intruders broke into the club by kicking into the door sometime between 11.30am and 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 20.

They stole a medical defibrillator kit and also broke into a cupboard in the club, according to a police spokesperson.

“I went up the stairs and noticed the door was open and light was on,” said John Goss, club secretary.

Mr Goss said he found a bag of tools worth £300 had also been stolen, along with some shirts and the defibrillator.

“I can’t believe that someone would want to do that,” he said. “It’s all so appalling.

“If someone had a problem we have got nothing to detail with it.”

The defibrillator was worth nearly £1000, according to Mr Goss, and the club does not have the money to replace it immediately.

“Gate money doesn’t even cover the officials on a Saturday,” he said.

“It is a total struggle really.”

Members of the public who heard anything suspicious or have any information should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 396 of 22/09.

