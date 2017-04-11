Fire near retirement home may be ‘arson attack’

Police are investigating a possible arson attack in Burgess Hill.

Officers were called to Manor Court in Valebridge Road at around 8.30am on Sunday (April 9) after reports of a ‘deep-seated’ fire in a tree, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman added: “There is a possibility that the ignition was deliberate and it is being investigated.”

The property, used for retirement and care housing, has since been boarded up with police tape.

