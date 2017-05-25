Fish and chip shop owner’s anger over spate of break-ins

A fish and chip shop owner in Burgess Hill has been left ‘frustrated’ following a spate of break-ins.

Martyn Jupp, 47, has ran Jupps Fish and Chips in West Street, Burgess Hill, for the last 32 years.

He said his shop had been broken into four times in the last seven weeks – the latest on Tuesday morning (May 23).

He said: “It is very frustrating for me and £200 is lost at a time – police are doing the best they can.

“They climb over the fence to drain out cooking oil which can be used for cars. They break the lock on the gate with a crowbar.”

Mr Jupp said he had supplied CCTV footage to police to aid their investigations.

He added: “We have the best camera on the market. I am not prepared to barbwire the place – I don’t want this done. I shouldn’t have to do this.”

Mr Jupp said each of the other break-ins happened during Friday and Saturday mornings between 6am and 8am.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.