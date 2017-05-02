Five arrested after man attacked in supermarket car park

Five men have been arrested after a man was attacked in a Horley supermarket car park.

Police said officers were called to a violent assault in Iceland car park, off the High Street, at about 1am on Sunday, April 30.

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after suffering a broken foot and a cut to his head.

Police said members of the public had come forward with information after the force released CCTV images in connection with the attack.

Four men in their 20s and an 18-year-old man from the area were arrested on suspicion of GBH. They have been released but remain under investigation.

Enquiries are continuing by East Surrey CID officers and anyone with any information who has not spoken to police is urged to call 101 quoting 45170044296, or report it online at www.report.police.uk

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

