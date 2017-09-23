Forest Row issued with dispersal order after anti-social behaviour

Forest Row has been issued with a dispersal order following anti-social behaviour in the village, police have said.

Police were called to Forest Row Village Festival last night to reports of youths having a fight.

Officers attended the skate park field in Hartfield Road at around 9.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and dispersed the group. A dispersal order has been authorised to be used on Saturday and Sunday to move on any youths who are gathering and causing problems in the village and surrounding fields.”

Sergeant Jenny Abura said: “We have been working with the event organisers to make sure the rest of the weekend’s events are safe for all and to prevent a repeat of the incidents.

“The dispersal order will be in effect again on Saturday and Sunday to move on anyone who is causing problems.

“We are asking all local off licences to make extra efforts to ensure that alcohol is not sold to anyone under age or to anyone they suspect might be buying it for anyone underage.

“We and the event organisers also ask that parents support the event by supervising their children and ensure they remain safe by preventing them accessing alcohol or engaging in antisocial behaviour.”