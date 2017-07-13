Former Christ’s Hospital teachers charged with non-recent sex offences

Four former teachers at Christ’s Hospital School have been charged with non-recent sex offences, police have said.

Sussex Police said the former teachers were arrested last year following an investigation.

Gary Dobbie, 66, of Albi, France, is charged with seven counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault against three boys and three counts of indecent assault against two girls.

James Andrew Husband, 67, of Wigginton Road, York, is charged with five counts of indecent assault against a girl and four counts of rape.

Ajaz Karim, 62, of Baron’s Court Road, London, is charged with nine counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault against six girls.

Peter Webb, 74, of Authon-Edeon, France, is charged with six counts of indecent assault of three boys.

Police said the charges relate to a total of 15 complainants.

They have been released on bail to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 9.

