Four men arrested in immigration raid

Four men were arrested during an immigration raid in Crawley yesterday (August 30).

The raid happened at Yodel, County Oak Industrial Estate, County Oak Way, at about 7.20am, said the Home Office.

A spokesman said: “Four men were arrested – one aged 23 and two aged 25, all from Brazil, and a 35-year-old Ugandan national – as checks showed they had overstayed their visas.

“The Brazilian men are detained while steps are taken to remove them from the UK. The Ugandan man was ordered to report regularly to the Home Office as he has an outstanding immigration application but no right to work.

“Yodel was served a referral notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks wer carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. This is a potential total of up to £80,000.”

Richard Lederle, Immigration Enforcement assistant director, said: “As this operation demonstrates, we are working hard to arrest and remove those who abuse the UK’s immigration system.

“All of our operations are intelligence led and I would encourage people with detailed and specific information about illegal immigration to contact us.”

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at www.gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties.

This includes a new quick answer right-to-work tool to help employers check if someone has the right to work in the UK.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can visit www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

