Fraudsters taking advantage of global WannaCry attack

Action Fraud has received the first reports of Tech-Support scammers claiming to be from Microsoft who are taking advantage of the global WannaCry ransomware attack.

One victim fell for the scam after calling a ‘help’ number advertised on a pop up window.

The window which wouldn’t close said the victim had been affected by WannaCry Ransomware.

The victim granted the fraudsters remote access to their PC after being convinced there wasn’t sufficient anti-virus protection.

The fraudsters then installed Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool, which is actually free and took £320 as payment.

It is important to remember that Microsoft’s error and warning messages on your PC will never include a phone number.

Additionally Microsoft will never pro-actively ask for you to provide unsolicited PC or technical support.

Any communication they have with you must be initiated by you.

How to protect yourself

Don’t call numbers from pop-up messages.

Never allow remote access to your computer.

Always be wary of unsolicited calls. If you’re unsure of a caller’s identity, hang up.

Never divulge passwords or pin numbers.

Microsoft or someone on their behalf will never call you.

If you believe you have already been a victim

Get your computer checked for any additional programmes or software that may have been installed.

Contact your bank to stop any further payments being taken.