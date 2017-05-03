Gunmen target stores in armed robbery spate

Staff were threatened with firearms and £10,000 was stolen as several stores were targeted by armed robbers.

Police said an armed robbery was carried out at the Co-op store in Middle Village, Bolnore, on April 9.

A man entered the store at about 9.45pm and threatened two members of staff with a firearm.

Officers are linking the incident to two others carried out over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Police said a man entered the Co-op store in Horsham Road, Cowfold, on Sunday evening (April 30).

He threatened staff with a firearm before stealing £10,000 and making off.

The suspect is described as white, around 6’ and of stocky build. He was wearing a hooded top and wore a face covering.

A Co-op spokesman said: “We can confirm that an incident involving an armed intruder took place at our Cowfold store at around 9.40pm on Sunday 30 April.

“Fortunately no-one was hurt and the store is open for business as normal. We appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police.”

A store in Three Bridges was also targeted by an armed robber the day before.

Police said a man entered Premier Convenience, in North Road, at about 6pm on Saturday evening (April 29) and threatened staff with a suspected firearm.

He demanded money from the till but officers said he left the store empty handed.

The suspect, described as white, in his late-20s, 5’ 10” to 6 ft and of stocky build, headed off in the direction of Hazelwick Avenue.

He was also wearing a hooded top and a face covering.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are particularly interested in speaking to two witnesses who entered this store as the offence was being committed.”

Police said they were linking all three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting Operation Bourbon.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

