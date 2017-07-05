Hassocks man jailed for making explosives in his home

A Hassocks man has been jailed after suspicious explosive devices were found in his home.

David Smith, 51, of Belmont Close, Hassocks, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (July 4).

He was sentenced to 14 months for making an explosive substance and eight months for possession of an explosive substance, to run concurrently, Sussex Police said.

Smith, who lived alone, was arrested on Saturday January 14, and charged the following day with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

Those living nearby had to be evacuated and the area was cordoned off to make way for a bomb disposal team.

Detective constable Kirstie Neal for Sussex Police said: “David’s activities caused significant concern and inconvenience to the local community and I would like to express my gratitude for their patience and understanding.”

