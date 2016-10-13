Hot tubs worth £14,000 stolen from garden centre

Police are seeking thieves who stole two hot tubs from a garden centre in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said that between 8.30pm and midnight on Friday, October 7, two men broke into the display area at the rear of Squires garden centre on the busy A24 in London Road, Washington.

They went to the compound of Euphoria Lifestyles at the back of the area and stole two hot tubs, valued at £8600 and £6050 respectively.

Due to the size of the tubs police believe they must have had a vehicle of some kind to take them away.

A photo of one of the suspects, together with the back view of a second, has been published by the police.

PC Tessa Heath said: “Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Squires that evening. or who thinks they may recognise that man, is asked to contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor call 101, quoting serial 443 of 08/10.”

Mike Robinson, the Managing Director of Euphoria Lifestyle, said: “This is a major attack on our business and livelihood, a truly awful situation to be in. I sincerely hope we have some positive news to report soon.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.