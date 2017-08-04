Hunt for two after failed ram-raid at village shop

Police are hunting for two men following a failed ram-raid at a village shop in the early hours of this morning (August 4).

Police said two men tried to smash into a shop in High Street, Lingfield, at about 3am.

The pair were using a silver vehicle which was later found burnt out nearby.

Officers said the men left the area in a red vehicle. Nothing was stolen from the shop.

Sergeant Andy Simms said: “This would have caused a large amount of noise in the early hours of this morning and so if you were woken by this disturbance and saw what was going on we would like to hear from you.

“Of particular interest is the red vehicle that was used to leave the area – if you saw this at any stage during the incident and have any more information about it please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or you report it online at report.police.uk and quote the reference number 45170084808.