Hunt for wanted Crawley man

Police are hunting for a Crawley man wanted on recall to prison.

Police said Timothy Leach, 35, had his licence revoked by the prison service on October 10 for failing to attend scheduled appointments after serving a sentence for driving while disqualified.

He is described as white, 6’ 2”, of skinny build with short fair hair and is known to frequent Crawley and Dorking. He also has links to the Northwood Hills area of Middlesex.

A police spokesman said: “Leach has a history of violence towards the police and it is recommended that he is not approached if seen.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1214 of 10/10.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”