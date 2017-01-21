Katy Bourne welcomes £5 police council tax rise

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne says she ‘welcomes’ confirmation of a £5 increase to the police’s share of council tax for next year.

Mrs Bourne said the raise in the Sussex Police precept would help fund 100 additional officers.

In her newsletter released on Friday, Mrs Bourne said: “I welcome today’s decision by the Police & Crime Panel to accept a £5 increase in the policing part of the council tax for next year.

“In an extensive, eight-week consultation, nearly 80 per cent of residents who responded told me they supported my proposals.

“The extra funds raised will help provide more than 100 additional Sussex Police officers and specialist staff to strengthen four areas of local policing: Community Priority Crime Teams, Specialist Firearms Officers, Public Protection Investigators and Expert Youth Teams.

A veto against the plans for a 3.36 per cent rise, the equivalent to an extra £5 a year for a Band D property, by Michael Jones, a Labour county and borough councillor for Crawley, was defeated on Friday.

